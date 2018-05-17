Mining our iconic landscape a major concern

MAYORAL MESSAGE: With Katie Milne

ONE of the difficult issues Council is dealing with at the moment is the number of applications for resource extraction.

As well as environmental and visual impacts, our communities are directly affected by these resource extractions with the huge numbers of truck movements and the increasing size of trucks on our local roads and through our towns and villages.

There are currently three massive sand extraction applications in process with the State Government to mine vast areas of the northern Chinderah sand plain, extending virtually the entire distance between the Tweed Coast Rd and the M1. In regard to the largest of these proposed quarries, the Carbrook Sands Quarry, proposed to be mined until 2047, Council's submission states: "... the effect of the proposed intensity of resource extraction is absolute, resulting in the fragmentation and permanent loss of Regionally Significant Farmland from future use”.

The submission goes on to state: "With three excavation quarries in adjoining lands at Cudgen Rd, Altona Rd and the Pacific Hwy also within view fields of sites on Terranora Rd, Cudgen Rd and the Tweed Coast Rd, the location and scale of the proposed development is likely to result in an unacceptable, detrimental cumulative impact on the scenic views from these sites”.

This will mean thousands of trucks on Tweed Coast Rd and potentially significant impacts on flooding if the quarry is bunded. There is also an application for the Pottsville Dunloe Sands quarry to increase truck movements from 80 trucks a day to 240 trucks a day, ongoing concern with the quarry at Tumbulgum, commercial water extraction applications and forestry removal.

Our community has expressed grave concerns about truck numbers. Most of us greatly value the peaceful nature of the Tweed but these trucks make a huge impact on this serenity and the sense of safety on our roads.

Our beautiful shire is an internationally significant environment and a National Iconic Scenic Landscape. It's totally inappropriate that Tweed be treated as a mega quarry and money pit.

It's time all levels of government implement legislation to better protect and restore our incredible environmental value.