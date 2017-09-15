Minister calls for 'No' vote

VOTE NO: Retired church minister John Bowles believes strongly that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

A CHURCH minister for more than 60 years, John Bowles feels deeply about the sanctity of marriage.

Having conducted more wedding ceremonies than he cares to remember, Mr Bowles has himself been happily married to his wife, Marion, for more than six decades, jointly raising their four daughters.

Now, the 88-year-old retired Cabarita great- grandfather is arguing strongly in support of the No vote in the same-sex marriage debate.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will this week begin sending out the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey to more than 16 million enrolled voters, after the High Court gave the go-ahead to the survey.

The issue has been hotly debated in the Tweed, with strong opinions expressed by readers since we published an article on the views of a Fingal couple in support of same-sex marriage. Mr Bowles said he felt strongly about the issue, believing the community had been misled into believing one is either born gay or not.

"The propagation of past important medical research, has been proved incorrect,” Rev Bowles said.

"In 1973 Professor Robert Spitzer, professor of mental health at the university of Columbia stated: 'Just as some are born left-handed, some are born homosexuals. They can't be changed, so don't try.' Publishing his thesis on the above theme gave him international recognition as the architect of this whole idea.

"But after 30 years, Professor Spitzer made a public declaration that his original research was incorrect, that "gender” is fluid, and homosexuals can indeed change to hetero- sexuals and vice-versa.”

Mr Bowles said most LGB people now generally agreed that while sex is fixed at conception, gender is fluid throughout life.

"This is the reason I could be phoned as a minister for help to a distraught local married man with four children who said: 'My wife's just left. Can you help me?'

"'Was there another man involved?' I asked. 'No, another woman,' he said.

"I found that one of the very sad cases of fluid gender I had to deal with in ministry.”

Mr Bowles said in another case he was approached by a recently married couple struggling with intimate relations, with discreet inquiries indicating the husband was a homosexual. But, after several months, the husband worked through his "gender” change and the couple went on to have several children "whom they both adore”.

"My plea at this time is: Don't mess with marriage, or fiddle with families,” Mr Bowles said. "These are very precious community commodities, most gays and lesbians would agree with me. Vote No!”

KEY DATES

* 12 September - ABS to begin posting out surveys.

* 27 October - Mail your form back to the ABS by this date to make sure it counts.

* 7 November (6pm local time) - Survey closes. If your survey is received after this, it will not be counted.

* 15 November - Survey results published on the ABS website.