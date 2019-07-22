Minister considers major reform of Murwillumbah gun registry

The NSW Firearms Registry in NSW could undergo major reform following a damning review.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott claims it would be "naive” to say a damning audit of the Murwillumbah Firearms Registry did not raise concerns.

Last week, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party leader Robert Borkas called for an independent review and a "total overhaul of the organisation” following several blunders from the registry, including errors in criminal background checks and gun owners receiving duplicate permits to receive a firearm.

A damning February report by NSW Auditor-General Margaret Crawford found junior clerks were making "unsound” decisions and were not subject to adequate oversight, creating an "additional and greater risk to public and police safety”.

The review came after a Sydney father was able to access two powerful handguns to murder his two children, despite being turned away from at least three gun clubs.

Mr Elliott told the Tweed Daily News he was now speaking with those responsible to determine if reforms were necessary.

"I have read the audit office report into it and the audit office made some very definitive points about the management of the registry, so I'm now in the process of speaking to the police commissioner and deputy commissioner responsible for it to see if there are any reforms that need to be made,” he said.

"I'm very conscious of the fact Robert Borsak has made representations about individual case studies.

"I'll be guided at the moment by the audit office report and of course any changes will be done in consultation with the police commissioner's office.

"It would be naive to the extreme for me to say that the audit office report didn't raise any concerns.”

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, who has previously fought for workers rights at the registry, said it was "clear that changes must be made”.

"The margin of error in the firearm registry must be negligible,” Ms Saffin said.

"It is clear that the commissioner will have to act on the audit report findings on the management of the registry and also on the issue of staffing.

"The impermanent nature of a lot of the jobs needs to change.

"They cannot do the job properly without adequate permanent staffing.

"I shall raise it directly with the Minister with whom I enjoy a good working relationship.”