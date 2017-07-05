25°
Minister: New laws will remove gun-drone threat

Alina Rylko
| 5th Jul 2017 4:09 PM Updated: 4:22 PM
Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A NSW MINSTER has warned emerging technology allowing guns to be shot from the sky in drones pose a risk to the community.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest made the comments when the Firearms and Weapons Legislation Amendment Bill 2017 was read in Parliament for a second time, before taking effect on Tuesday, June 27.

As part of a raft of updates to NSW gun laws, the bill states that a firearm attached to a remotely operated device is still taken to be in possession of a person.

"The use of aerial drones and unmanned aerial vehicles aerial vehicles-as they are properly known - for the purposes of locating feral animals by heat signatures has been trialled in Australia," Mr Provest said.

"... we can only assume such technologies will continue to emerge.

"We have to ensure that we have the laws to respond to any new device being deliberately misused to commit a crime or to threaten and intimidate.

"That is why the Government has introduced the provision in the bill to clarify that a firearm attached to remotely operated devices is still taken to be in possession of the person.

"Firearms, and weapons generally, continue to be a domain where emerging technologies can pose a risk to the community.

"NSW strives to keep our law enforcement responses up to date and in line with other jurisdiction."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  gun drones nsw gun laws nsw parliament tweed mp geoff provest

