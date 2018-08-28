Menu
State Labor leader Luke Foley meets with Cudgen farmers Hayley and James Paddon to back Kings Forest as the site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital. Other Labor politicians include Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes, Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot, Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord and State Labor candidate Craig Elliot.
Politics

Minister slams decision to push ahead with hospital plan

Rick Koenig
by
28th Aug 2018 12:41 PM

NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord has described the decision to push ahead with planning for the Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen as the "height of arrogance”.

Yesterday, Tweed MP Geoff Provest said planning activity for the new hospital was set to increase dramatically, with Health Infrastructure preparing to lodge the project's first planning approval documents.

But Mr Secord says the State Government is "bullying” the community into building the hospital on State Significant Farmland.

"The Nationals are bullying the community into the hospital site on the prime agricultural land and using the hospital as a back-door vehicle to lift the height limits at Kingscliff.

"Labor is committed to the Kings Forest site and we believe that State election should be a referendum on the site.

"The Nationals want Cudgen and Kingcliff, while Labor and the community want Kings Forest.

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord says the State Government is "bullying” the community into building the hospital at Cudgen. John Gass

During a speech in Parliament earlier this month, Mr Secord said the choice of the Cudgen site had "the stench of corruption”.

"The stench of corruption hangs heavy around the entire Tweed Hospital project fiasco,” he said.

"The project has been covered in lies and deceit since the beginning.

"Ultimately, this must all be put to the people at the next State election. Let the residents of the Tweed decide.”

Mr Provest has previously said the hospital issue was "hijacked by labor for political purposes".

"Let's be clear on what is happening here, NSW Labor has announced they will build the hospital on a different site, contradicting the results of community feedback, and expert advice, which begs the question, why?" he said.

"I refuse to stand by and see this project hijacked for political purposes. The time for talk is done, let's get on with it and build the hospital our community needs and deserves."

