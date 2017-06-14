Minor flood warning cancelled for Tweed

Surfers take advantage of the large swell at Snapper Rocks during the heavy rain.

THE threat of another flood is over after the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) confirmed any chance of flooding is now unlikely in Tweed.

The minor flood warning for the Tweed River was cancelled at 10.09am today but residents are urged to remain cautious on wet roads.

Local traffic website myroadinfo.com.au reports several roads remain closed due to wet conditions throughout the Tweed Shire, including:

Hogans Rd

Urliup Rd, Bilambil

Glengarrie Rd and Blissets Rd

Dungay Creek

Round Mountain Rd west of Watty Bishop and Motorway exit

Clothiers Creek Rd at Tanglewood flat

Greenvale Court

Cudgera Creek Rd - one lane access both ends but closed in the middle due to landslip

Wooyung Rd

The BOM is reporting a low pressure trough off the far north coast of New South Wales has weakened while showers are expected to persist along the far north coast for the remainder of the week.

The Tweed is expected to face 35 to 55km/h south-easterly winds today while Murwillumbah can expect 25 to 40 km/h south to south-easterly winds.

Residents are reminded to keep up to date with flood information by visiting www.ses.nsw.gov.au or by contacting the SES for emergency assistance on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.