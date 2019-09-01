Menu
Digital artwork for the sunday tele
Parenting

Miranda Kerr keeps mum about baby’s gender

by Briana Domjen
1st Sep 2019 3:30 PM
She's juggling a multimillion-dollar beauty empire and is set to welcome her third baby in just weeks - but a hectic life seems to suit Miranda Kerr.

The Australian supermodel is already mum to Flynn, 8, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom of Lord Of The Rings fame.

She also has one-year-old Hart, her first child with husband and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

 

Miranda Kerr is just weeks away from having her third child. Picture: Nino Muñoz for marie claire
But while she already has a boy and a girl, she is keeping mum on the sex of her third baby.

However, she said Flynn has already mastered the art of being big brother.

"Yes, we know the sex and we have names," she told Marie Claire magazine.

"But it's nice to keep a little to yourself.

"Flynn is madly in love with Hart. He really wanted a little baby brother so much. There hasn't been any jealousy or anything. It's been very sweet. And when Flynn walks in the room, Hart lights up like a light bulb."

Kerr knows the gender of her baby. Picture: Nino Muñoz for marie claire
Kerr has been praised for her refreshingly amicable relationship with Bloom - who she divorced in 2013 after three years of marriage - and his fiancee, singer Katy Perry.

She said Flynn and his happiness was their priority.

"We are all very close and Flynn is our absolute priority," Kerr said, adding that more joint family holidays are on the horizon.

"We celebrate Christmas and Easter together. We're family."

Kerr on the cover of marie claire magazine’s October issue, out on Thursday.
