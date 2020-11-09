Menu
MISSING TEENAGER: Tweed Heads Byron Police District are appealing for public assistance to locate Aaliyah Winnett, 13, reported missing from Tweed Heads last month
MISSING: 13-year-old girl hasn’t been seen for two weeks

Alison Paterson
9th Nov 2020 4:40 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a Aaliyah Winnett, 13, reported missing from Tweed Heads.

It is understood that Aaliyah Winnett was last seen on October 23, 2020.

Officers attached to the Tweed Byron Police District have commenced an investigation and are appealing for public assistance to locate her.

Aaliyah is described as being female, 150-160cm tall, thin build, Aboriginal, 13 years old with hazel/green eyes and long brown wavy hair.

She was see, wearing black pants/shoes and white shirt.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.

She is believed to travel on public buses moving between Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The police report number to quote is C285220698.

