Missing Aussie Sara Zelenak last seen on London Bridge

Ashleigh Gleeson | 6th Jun 2017 5:23 AM Updated: 7:40 AM

AN AUSTRALIAN woman missing in London was meant to be babysitting before a last-minute change of plans put her right in the midst of the London terror attacks.

Sara Zelenak's heartbroken step-father Mark Wallace said his family hadn't heard from her for 48 hours and authorities hadn't been able to shed any light on where she was.

Desperate friends and family were on Monday night taking to social media to appeal for any information about the 21-year-old Brisbane woman's whereabouts.

 

Sara Zelenak is missing from Brisbane. She was caught up in the London terror attacks.
Sara Zelenak is missing from Brisbane. She was caught up in the London terror attacks.

Posts, which had been shared hundreds of times, said she was last seen on the London Bridge and had witnessed the attacks before becoming separated from friends.

"I feel terrible, I can't think," Mr Wallace said.

"Authorities in London can't give any information, they are in a terror lock down, so there's just no ability to find out or get any information... She's been gone for 48 hours and no one has seen or heard from her."

Mr Wallace said Sara's mother, Julie Wallace, was leaving Australia "first thing" in the morning to try and find her daughter in London.

Sara, a Morton Bay College graduate, had moved to London in March to work as an au pair.

Mr Wallace said she had been planning to babysit the night of the attacks but at the last minute the children's grandma stepped in so she went out with friends.

"I've contacted every hospital in London," he said.

"I feel terrible, I don't know what my name is, I can't think.

"It's now been dragging out to be two days without knowing anything, and not knowing anything, it becomes quite difficult."

People with their hands on their heads about 10 minutes after midnight as they leave from inside a police cordon after an attack in London.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People with their hands on their heads about 10 minutes after midnight as they leave from inside a police cordon after an attack in London.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

He said he and his wife had plans to meet up with Sara in France on June 29th and then she was expected to head back home to Australia in August.

Sara was not the type of person to be out of touch and she spoke with her family daily, Mr Wallace said.

"She would be in contact every day, it was constant communication," he said.

The family she had been staying with had filed a missing person's report and were also frantically trying to search for information, he said.

A Facebook post written by a family friend titled "Missing from London Terror Attack" has been shared hundreds of times.

This post read: "Dear friends please can I ask you to share this post. My friend's daughter, Sara Zelenak, was last seen on London Bridge and was witness to the terror attacks.

"She got separated from her friends and has not been seen since. Her phone has rang with no reply and now the battery must have gone.

"She is Australian aged 21 with long blonde hair. She calls her mum daily. It's been over 24 hours with no news from the consulate. We was hoping the 3rd Australian reported would be her, but it's not.

"She is based in London. Please share with as many people as possible especially if you have friends down south. Thank you for your help."

Patients were treated on the side of the road and a British transport police member was among those injured. Picture: AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SORABJISource:AFP
Patients were treated on the side of the road and a British transport police member was among those injured. Picture: AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SORABJI

Sara's mother was meeting with Australian terror police in Brisbane on Monday night.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed earlier on Monday that four Australians were caught up in the attack. Two have been identified, Candice Hedge from Brisbane and Andrew Morrison from Darwin. Both were hospitalised after the attack.

 

CANDICE HEDGE
Candice Hedge, 31 was slashed in the throat by one of three attackers.

She had finished working as waitress at Elliot's restaurant in London Bridge enjoying a drink when the attackers struck.

Her father Ross told Channel 7's Sunrise: "She was put in hiding and thought she was good enough and just at the last minute he came back and saw her and stabbed her.

"She has a stab would in the throat somewhere, it is all good though, there is no major damage."

 

Candice Hedge from Dalby.
Candice Hedge from Dalby.

The Brisbane woman Hedge wrote on Facebook: "Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok. Bit of pain but I will survive. Thanks for your thoughts and well wishes. Love to all."

Her mother told the ABC: "It's terrible - I didn't really speak to her because she couldn't say too much, but it's just really good to know she's going to be OK."

Ms Bishop confirmed Ms Hedge was recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

She said Andrew Morrison, was on his way back to Australia.

Authorities were still making inquiries into the circumstances of the third victim, she said.

"The attack is an example of the new reality in which we live but we must never accept it, this ever-present threat of Islamist terrorism and the intent to harm our communities using vehicles, knives and everyday items to kill and to wound," Ms Bishop told ABC radio.

"It's designed to shock and it's designed to strike fear into communities but we must never give in."

 

ANDREW MORRISON

Andrew Morrison has given a heart-stopping account of being set upon and stabbed by one of the terrorists.

He said he had been watching the UEFA Champions League final at Belushi's London Bridge and was stabbed after he left the venue.

"All of a sudden a guy comes up with a knife" he said.

 

Andrew Morrison, London Terror attack victim.Source:Channel 7
Andrew Morrison, London Terror attack victim.

In a dramatic video posted online not long after the event he can be seen holding a towel to his neck to stop the bleeding.

"He got me but I dodged it, I ducked and weaved," Mr Morrison said.

"He looked like, I hate because, you know, I know the thing with Muslims and terrorism, but he looked like a f***ing Muslim terrorist."

Mr Morrison's Facebook page lists him as an electrician who lives in Darwin. His sister Katrina said they were just happy that he was safe.

"Yes my brother was involved," she said. "We're currently sorting out his flight home ... Yeah right now we are just happy he is safe."

