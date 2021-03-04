Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have appealed for help to locate missing Tweed Heads by Byron Kimmins, aged 14.
Police have appealed for help to locate missing Tweed Heads by Byron Kimmins, aged 14.
News

MISSING BOY: Have you seen Byron?

Liana Boss
4th Mar 2021 6:36 AM

Police have appealed for help to locate a boy missing from Tweed Heads.

Byron Kimmins was last seen at a shop in The Strand Shopping Centre in Griffith St, Coolangatta yesterday (Wednesday, March 3).

He was reported missing to Tweed Byron Police District yesterday and officers have begun inquiries into his whereabouts.

“Police and his family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age and he has a medical condition,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Police have appealed for help to locate missing Tweed Heads by Byron Kimmins, aged 14.
Police have appealed for help to locate missing Tweed Heads by Byron Kimmins, aged 14.

“Byron is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 152cm tall, of a slim build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.”

Police believe Byron may be in the Tweed Heads or Coolangatta areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

missing boy missing persons missing person tweed tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Check your crabs carefully, size limits are about to change

        Premium Content Check your crabs carefully, size limits are about to change

        News Fishers will soon need to check their crab pots even more carefully with the announcement of new size limits.

        STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five month ago

        Premium Content STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five month ago

        News Elizabeth Forman was last seen walking near her Brooklet property

        North Coast concerns to be heard at rural health inquiry

        Premium Content North Coast concerns to be heard at rural health inquiry

        News The inquiry will look at the pressures of rural and regional health

        Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

        Premium Content Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

        News Organisers also revealed extra details on how this Easter will look