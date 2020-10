Tweed/Byron Police are seeking your assistance in locating 14 old Loic Beranger whom ran away from home this morning.

POLICE are appealing to the public to help find a missing 14-year-old boy in Tweed.

Loic Beranger was last seen when he ran away from home this morning.

His family hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

Police would like to locate Loic as soon as possible in order to make sure he is safe and well. Any information please call Tweed Heads Police, 0755069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.police.nsw.gov.au/