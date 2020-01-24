Menu
News

MISSING: Can you help find Nicole?

Jessica Lamb
by
24th Jan 2020 4:53 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman reported missing from the state's north coast. 

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District commenced an investigation after family could not get in touch with Nicole Conway, 45, since January 1, 2020.

Ms Conway is known to frequent the Kingscliff area.

She has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160-165cm tall, of a medium build and with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes.

MISSING: Nicole Conway has not been since January 1 2020 and is known to frequent the Kingscliff area. NSW Police

 Police and her family hold serious concerns for her welfare and urge anyone who sees Ms Conway to come forward.

 Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. 

Information is treated in strict confidence.

