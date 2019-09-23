Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a young girl missing from Tinana.
Police are searching for a young girl missing from Tinana. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING: Desperate search for Tinana girl, 14

Christian Berechree
by
23rd Sep 2019 6:10 PM

THERE are concerns for the safety of a young girl missing from Tinana.

The 14-year-old girl (pictured), was last seen on Friday September 20 in Torquay Rd, Pialba, near Taylor St.

Police holds concerns for her welfare as being gone for this period of time is out of character for her.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a slim build, 150cm tall, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact police.

missing person queensland police tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OPINION: You can't win the debate acting like children

    premium_icon OPINION: You can't win the debate acting like children

    Opinion Be honest with yourself – are you seriously impressed with tens of thousands of students demanding change but not displaying the faintest idea what that is?

    Eight days to claim $120 refund

    Eight days to claim $120 refund

    News Time is running out to get your hands on the cash

    Four arrested over alleged violent robbery in Tweed

    premium_icon Four arrested over alleged violent robbery in Tweed

    Crime Police announced on Monday they had made progress in their investigation of the...

    Organiser speaks out after Pottsville climate rally

    premium_icon Organiser speaks out after Pottsville climate rally

    Environment It was the belief government officials were not listening to the people, was the...