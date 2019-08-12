Men missing after failing to return from fishing trip

Carwyn Massey is one of two men missing in Moreton Bay. (Instagram picture)

A BOAT, believed to be that of two men missing in Moreton Bay since late on Saturday night, has been found overnight.

It's believed the boat has been found partially submerged near Green Island, off Wynnum.

A search for the pair is set to to resume this morning.

Carwyn Massey, 25, and Timothy Maher, 32, haven't been seen or heard from since Saturday night, when they failed to return from a fishing trip.

They last contacted family just after 10pm on Saturday to say they were heading home, however they failed to return.

The boat is a 3.3m long dark blue Stacer brand aluminium tinnie, with red Queensland registration OM209Q.

Their car and trailer were located at the Whyte Island boat ramp in the Port of Brisbane, where Massey and Maher set off.

Their family has issued a desperate appeal to the public for information.

"It's unsure where they were actually fishing in the bay," Inspector Karl Hayne said.

"There is some belief they were fishing around the Port of Brisbane.

"Their vehicle and trailer are still here at the Whytes Island boat ramp."

A wide search using 13 vessels and several helicopters was mobilised yesterday and is expected to resume today, however no trace of the men and their distinctive blue tinnie has been found.

Police, the Queensland Coast Guard, RACQ LifeFlight and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre are among those involved in the search.

The search includes a large area of water between the Port of Brisbane, Peel Island, the shipwrecks on Moreton Island's western side and North Stradbroke Island.

The two men and this tinnie are still missing. Picture: QPS Media

Mr Massey's sister Rhiannon took to Facebook yesterday asking the public for information.

"My brother Carwyn Massey has been missing since last night," Ms Massey wrote.

"If anyone hears anything, please contact the police or myself and my family."

The pair's disappearance and subsequent search came amid treacherous conditions whipped up by strong winds in southeast Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong-wind warning for Moreton Bay and seas along the Queensland coast for today.

BOM meteorologist Matthew Bass said conditions on Saturday had been tipped to include 20-30 knot winds.