Police are appealing for public assistance in locating Jaquielle Edwards.

The 27-year-old has been missing for a number of weeks and is known to frequent Lismore and the Gold Coast area.

If you know the whereabouts of Jaquielle, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E74261038.