MISSING: Have you seen Liah?

Aisling Brennan
5th Jun 2020 11:50 AM

THE public are being urged to share any information they might have about the whereabouts of Liah Sheat.

Richmond Police District are assistance in locating the 25-year-old, who is believed to have been in the vicinity of Boundary Street, Tweed Heads this morning.

 

MISSING PERSON – Liah Sheat, 25, was last seen in Tweed Heads.
Liah is described as caucasian with fair skin, slim build, has since shaved her hair and not wearing shoes.

She may appear to be confused and disorientated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their nearest Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

