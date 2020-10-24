Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are concerned for the welfare of Nathaniel Bower, 13.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Nathaniel Bower, 13.
News

MISSING: Have you seen Nathaniel?

Cathy Adams
by
24th Oct 2020 8:29 AM

POLICE are seeking help from the public to locate a teenage boy missing from the Tweed Heads area.

Nathaniel Bower, aged 13, was last seen at a skate park on Heffron Street, Tweed Heads South, about 2pm Friday,  October 23.

When he didn't return as expected, he was reported missing to officers from Tweed/Byron Police District who commenced inquiries to locate him.

Concerns are held for his welfare due to his age and suffering medical conditions.

Nathaniel is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 150cm and 155cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue and red 'Fila' tracksuit pants, white 'Nike' shirt and a blue 'Nike' cap.

northern rivers missing person
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight things decided by Tweed council this week

        Premium Content Eight things decided by Tweed council this week

        News From a petition against a new boarding house proposal to sponsoring a new attraction and supporting a carnival, here are 8 things you missed in Tweed Shire Council.

        Woman can’t sleep after housemate trapped her under table

        Premium Content Woman can’t sleep after housemate trapped her under table

        News THE incident allegedly occurred over an argument about a $2 iTunes purchase.

        Sense of ‘hopelessness’ felt at time of break-in spree

        Premium Content Sense of ‘hopelessness’ felt at time of break-in spree

        Crime A MAN has pleaded guilty to 21 offences from the Ballina and Lennox Head areas.

        No grain of truth that beach scum is what it smells like

        Premium Content No grain of truth that beach scum is what it smells like

        News Council has assured residents the wastewater is managed to EPA licence...