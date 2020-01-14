Menu
News

MISSING: Have you seen this woman?

14th Jan 2020 12:08 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the Far North Coast.

Alicia Travers, aged 36, was last seen leaving a home in Bray Park during the evening of Sunday, January 12.

 

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were notified the next day and commenced an investigation.

Police and family hold concern for her welfare as she has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, approximately 160cm tall, with a medium build and brown hair.

 

It's thought she may be travelling in a white Toyota Tarago with NSW registration plates CU29VV.

Anyone who may have seen Alicia or has information are urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on (07) 5506 9499 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

      Top Stories

