Kristan Robinson, 45, has been missing since Thursday. Police say he's known to frequent Tweed Heads and Lismore.
News

Missing Northern Rivers man found safe and well

27th Jan 2019 9:15 AM

UPDATE: 12.30pm 

A MISSING Northern Rivers man has been found safe and well. 

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Claudia Allcroft confirmed 45-year-old Kristan Robinson has been located. 

Initial report: 9.15am

POLICE have appealed for help in finding a missing Northern Rivers man.

Tweed Byron Police District officers have released an image of 45-year-old Kristan Robinson, who is known to frequent the Tweed Heads and Lismore areas.

He was last seen in Bilambil Heights on Thursday, January 24.

Police and Mr Robinson's family have concerns for his safety as he has serious medical conditions.

Mr Robinson is described as being Caucasian, over 6ft Tall, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue board shorts, brown boots with long black socks.

Anyone who sees Kristan or believe they know his whereabouts is asked to contact Tweed Heads Police 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

