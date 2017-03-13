Missing man's car discovered in Tweed

THE Ford Mustang of a missing Queensland man has turned up near Pottsville, prompting calls for locals to come forward with any information that could help investigations.

Samuel Thompson, 22, was last seen in Albion, Brisbane on March 7, and has not made contact with family or friends since. Police hold grave concerns for his welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

Mr Thompson was described as caucasian, 180cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

His 2016 Ford Mustang, burnt orange in colour and with SAMMO registration plates, was found at Wooyung on the Tweed Coast Rd last Thursday.

Police want to speak to anyone who knows his whereabouts or anyone who saw the vehicle between Tuesday and Wednesday morning last week.