Missing teen
Missing Redbank Plains girl

26th Feb 2020 3:28 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Redbank Plains since February 22.

The girl (pictured) was last seen around 3pm on Sapphire Crescent.

She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, proportionate build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown however she does have connections to the Gold Coast.

Police are appealing for the girl, or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

