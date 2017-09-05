23°
Missing solar panels leave students in the dark

BACK TO SCHOOL: Crabbes Creek Public School students Dylan O'Brien, Zac Johnston, Ivy Eadsforth, Donovan Eadsforth and Rainbow Utopia return back to their flood-damaged school after months of repairs.
Aisling Brennan
by

MISSING solar panels have left Crabbes Creek Public School in the dark, days before students were set to return to their flood-damaged school.

On behalf of the school community, Crabbes Creek resident Ann Bowden said the teachers and students were very disappointed to find a third bank of solar panels stolen from the school building.

"There were four banks of solar panels, two of them were taken a little while ago and the third one was taken last weekend,” she said.

"They lost everything and now it's just another burden that they've got to wear.

"We don't know if there's people out there who've been offered cheap solar panels.”

Since the March floods, Crabbes Creek staff and students have been sharing classrooms at Burringbar Public School while renovations were undertaken at their school.

While there's still much to do, Ms Bowden said the solar panel theft could mean more delays on providing certain school equipment.

"Directly that will mean the electricity will go up and they'll have to pay,” she said.

"The school has to wear that, meaning that's money coming out of the bucket that can't be spent on new resources.”

