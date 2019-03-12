Menu
Login
The boy, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Margaret St in Toowoomba.
The boy, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Margaret St in Toowoomba.
Breaking

MISSING TEEN: Toowoomba boy, 13, not seen since last week

12th Mar 2019 4:02 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old boy missing from Toowoomba since last Thursday.

The boy was last seen at 2.50pm on Thursday, March 7, in Margaret Street in the Toowoomba CBD.

He has not contacted family or friends since and police hold concerns for his safety.

He is described as Aboriginal, about 163cm tall, with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black and yellow shorts, black socks, and black Asics shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

missing person toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Chance for the region's starters

    Chance for the region's starters

    News A JOINT program helping young people in the Tweed get into employment is calling on businesses to give a young person a go

    Cops plea after machete armed robbery

    Cops plea after machete armed robbery

    Crime Cops seeking information and dash-cam footage

    Severe thunderstorm warning for Tweed

    Severe thunderstorm warning for Tweed

    Weather The storm contains damaging winds and large hailstones.

    Elliot to block out the noise

    Elliot to block out the noise

    Politics $7.5 million to fund stage one of sound barriers for a Tweed Heads