Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have appealed for help to locate missing woman Jana Naude, 35, who was last seen on the Sunshine Coast. Police believe she could be in the Byron Bay or Mullumbimby area.
Police have appealed for help to locate missing woman Jana Naude, 35, who was last seen on the Sunshine Coast. Police believe she could be in the Byron Bay or Mullumbimby area.
News

Missing woman could be on the Northern Rivers

Liana Boss
29th Nov 2020 7:19 AM

POLICE have appealed for help in the search for a missing woman who they believe could be on the Far North Coast.

Tweed Byron Police District have said in a statement Jana Naude, 35, was last seen on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in early November.

They said it is possible she is in the Byron Bay or Mullumbimby areas.

"Family have been unable to contact the missing person and have concerns for her welfare," police said.

"Officers attached to the Tweed Byron Police District have commenced an investigation and are appealing for public assistance to locate her."

Ms Naude is described as being described of caucasian appearance with fair complexion, 150-160cm tall, thin build with brown hair.

Police have released an image of this van missing woman Jana Naude, 35, may be travelling in. She was last seen on the Sunshine Coast. Police believe she could be in the Byron Bay or Mullumbimby area.
Police have released an image of this van missing woman Jana Naude, 35, may be travelling in. She was last seen on the Sunshine Coast. Police believe she could be in the Byron Bay or Mullumbimby area.

She has been driving a white Toyota van 842JKM (QLD) similar to the vehicle pictured.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Quote police report number E79264784.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or http://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

missing persons northern rivers missing persons tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Mad Max' madness: Families terrorised by teen 4WD drivers

        Premium Content 'Mad Max' madness: Families terrorised by teen 4WD drivers

        News TEEN drivers in 4WD vehicles terrorised walkers on a beach on Friday evening, in what was described as "like a scene out of a Mad Max movie".

        ‘Celeb takeover’ infuriating Byron

        ‘Celeb takeover’ infuriating Byron

        News Locals in Byron Bay are seeing a lot of new faces at the moment

        How ‘abnormally’ hot it’s going to get today

        How ‘abnormally’ hot it’s going to get today

        Weather Records are expected to shatter across the country over coming days

        Heartbroken wife: ‘He is fighting for his life’

        Premium Content Heartbroken wife: ‘He is fighting for his life’

        Health “Water is his church, every morning he would go down for sunrise."