Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
WHERE IS AMANDA? Police need help to find missing woman

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O'Brien
21st Jan 2020 3:46 PM

POLICE are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance to help locate a 34 year-old woman reported missing on Tuesday, December 3.

Amanda Wyatt was last seen at Stuart Russel St, Mundubbera, around 5pm on Thursday October 3.

She is known to frequent public transport and it is understood she was attempting to travel to Bundaberg at the time.

Police and Amanda's family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, around 170cm, large build with brown hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information in relation to Amanda's whereabouts is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444, or via the online form and quote reference number QP1902412643.

