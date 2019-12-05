Menu
Rugby League

Mistake keeps Fifita’s dad behind bars

5th Dec 2019 12:52 PM
The father of Brisbane Broncos star David Fifita has walked free from court after an administrative error that kept him in jail for an extra fortnight.

Siaosi Teisina Fifita, 41, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 21 to 11 charges including common assault.

By then he'd already been in custody for 83 days, with magistrate Jacqui Payne sentencing him to time already served.

On Thursday she told the court she intended him to be released that day, but he wasn't due to an error relating to a parole matter from a previous offence.

She corrected the error on Thursday, allowing Fifita to walk free.

"It was clearly my intention to release him on that day (November 21)," Ms Payne told the court this morning.

