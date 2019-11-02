Mitchell announced as new Tigers coach

Experienced coach Hamish Mitchell has been announced has the new senior men's coach at the Tweed Coast Tigers.

A NEW coach with plenty of experience will take the reins at the Tweed Coast Tigers next season as the club marks a new beginning for Aussie rules in the region.

Incoming senior men’s head coach Hamish Mitchell is hoping to make an immediate impact in a critical year for the growth of the sport in the Northern Rivers.

A former Queensland junior coach of the year, Mitchell joins the Tigers after an important stint with the reigning QAFL premiers, the Surfers Paradise Demons.

“I’ve got great faith in the people of this region and in Tweed Coast making an impact in the Queensland league which is a competition I know well, the players and the teams, so hopefully I can really help with that transition,” Mitchell said.

“My coaching philosophy is that winning doesn’t create culture, people do, and my job with the Tigers will be to continue and enhance the outstanding club culture that has been built over a decade of great footy.”

Originally from country Victoria, Mitchell has coached and played top level football in four states.

A small-business owner with a passion for ­community advocacy, he has made the Tweed region home in recent years and jumped at the chance to help develop local footy with the Tigers.

The Tigers, along with Byron, Ballina and Lismore, will join their Queensland counterparts in the newly revamped competition.

“It’s a massive, positive step for the four NSW clubs to cross the border to a new competition and I think the Tigers will surprise a lot of people next year,” Mitchell said.

“This move has potential to galvanise the whole football community on the north coast, the Tigers have already had a lot of success in their first ten years, but the next decade will really define this club.”

Club president Ben Kelly said the step up to the Queensland Football Association Division 2 requires an increased level of professionalism for the Pottsville-based club that Mitchell can help deliver.

“Hamish places a strong focus on club culture and his values are a great fit for the Tweed Coast Tigers,” Kelly said. “He’s keen to build on our strong foundations and work really closely with both the junior and senior clubs.”

Kelly praised outgoing senior coach Jonathon Bevan, who is stepping down due to family commitments, but will play on as a member of the senior leadership group.

He said the Tweed Coast’s push to join the Queensland comp was largely driven by a desire to provide local juniors a pathway to quality senior football.

“This is a big move for AFL on the Northern Rivers and it has generated real excitement in the area and we would love to welcome back all our former juniors to be a part of it,” Kelly said.

“The club has introduced a range of incentives to reward Tweed Coast Tigers juniors who make the transition to senior ranks.”

Mitchell said he supports the call for former juniors to head home to Tigerland and has a simple message for other players interested in coming for a kick.

“The Tweed Coast has been the best-kept secret, for football and as place to live, but we are now a destination club for players who want to progress their footy and be involved with great people,” Mitchell said.

Tweed Coast Tigers field teams in all age groups, from under-8s boys and girls through to senior men’s and women’s teams.

The seniors pre-season program starts next month. Further information is available via the Tweed Coast Tigers Facebook page.