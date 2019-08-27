Mitchell slams racists as Addo-Carr trolled

Three of the NRL's biggest stars have united to try and stamp out the latest ugly breakout of online racism in rugby league.

Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr has been racially vilified on Instagram, prompting an instant retaliation from Sydney Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell and South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker.

An online troll named Jakecairnss labelled Addo-Carr an "Abo" on the NRL Roast Instagram page.

A frustrated Mitchell fired back on behalf of Addo-Carr, posting: "It's a footy game mate - 2019 bruz, educate your ignorant self!"

While not commenting, Walker supported Mitchell's by re-posting the comments. Addo-Carr is also said to be angry at being racially vilified.

The NRL integrity unit launched an immediate investigation into the matter.

The Roast, which has 62,000 followers, has since apologised for inadvertently allowing the racist taunt toward Addo-Carr be published, claiming such abuse "will not be tolerated."

A photo of Addo-Carr was posted scoring a try with a captain that read: "Is it a bird? It is a plane? Nah, just @joshaddocarr scoring a beauty." Jakecairnss then posted: "Abo."

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said: "I raised this issue at the club CEOs meeting earlier this month and there was absolute support from every CEO in the room for a zero tolerance approach to racism and that we commend our players who call out such behaviour."

The latest drama comes just a fortnight after Mitchell was racially vilified on social media.

Addo-Carr is a better man than these online morons. Photo: Tony Feder/Getty Images

"For me, it's great to see the boys stick together," said Walker's manager, Matt Rose, also a good friend of Mitchell. "It's not a nice thing when you're targeted like this. I think it's a great thing for them to support each other during these times of ignorance.

"Latrell took a stand against comments recently made about himself. The boys have seen the comment made against Josh for absolutely no reason. We have to get past this kind of derogatory behaviour towards Aboriginal people.

"The only way we can do this at this stage is to call the people out who are continually doing it. My issue is that every time we take two steps forward we take ten steps back.

"We seem to get across to some people and then another ignorant comment comes up like that directed at Josh, someone who had scored a brilliant try in a game of footy. Why you would target a bloke for scoring a try is beyond me.

"Like Latrell said, it's 2019 so let's start to work together, call it and stop it. I hope the NRL integrity unit jumps on it."

Walker will stand by Mitchell’s stance on idiot trolls. Photo: Phil Hillyard

A troll named Jeff Maddock posted vile comments towards Mitchell a fortnight ago. Maddock wrote: "F … en oath. I wish some one (sic) would break that filthy black maggot Latrell Mitchell black neck I would laugh my guts up."

A composed Mitchell responded: "It's just a game of footy. There is no need for comments like this. Shit like this is disappointing - 2019 and nothing is changing."

After reading the racial taunt aimed at Mitchell, Walker told The Daily Telegraph: "No one wants to see that in our game or society in general. I talked to Latrell and I support whatever stand he makes I'll be by his side.

"I'm OK if someone isn't a fan of teams or players but when it comes to racial slurs and personal threats it crosses boundary that no one should accept."

