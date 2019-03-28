Mitsubishi reveals tough ute that could rival Ford Raptor

THE new Mitsubishi Triton has muscled up.

Mitsubishi revealed the Triton Absolute concept at the 2019 Bangkok motor show.

The Japanese brand's updated workhorse ute has been given a rugged makeover to rival the range-topping Ford Ranger Raptor and Holden Colorado Sportscat.

Off-road upgrades include a wider track to accommodate heavy duty off-road tyres, protective underbody panelling and upgraded suspension raises ground clearance by 50mm and improves the ride.

Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept builds on the ute’s off-road prowess.

More aggressive styling is highlighted by chunky body panel attachments, extra chrome and a roof mounted LED light bar.

Mitsubishi Australia boss John Signoriello stressed that the Triton Absolute was only a concept but that there is a very real chance of it becoming a reality.

"The Triton Absolute concept is more robust, dynamic and powerful," says Signoriello. "Bold enough to be taken on even more adventurous treks to explore Australia's rugged outback, which is one of Mitsubishi's defining strengths."

"While only a concept at this stage, we will assess the feedback from customers in Australia and overseas towards a more aggressive Triton which will guide the brand's future product development," he says.

Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept has a more aggressive look.

The Mitsubishi Triton is the third most popular dual-cab ute in the country behind only the market leading Toyota HiLux and right on the heels of the Ford Ranger.

The brand launched the updated version of the Triton in Australia last month with safety and value at the forefront.

Mitsubishi loaded up the Triton with active driver aids missing on more expensive machines and brought the ute's cabin into the 21st century.

A 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine (133kW/430Nm) has been carried over from the previous version.