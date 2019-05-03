Menu
Tweed United Metro North and South teams.
Soccer

Mixed results in Metro leagues

Michael Doyle
by
3rd May 2019 9:18 AM

FOOTBALL: Horrid weather conditions could not stop Tweed United on Wednesday night as they convincingly won their Gold Coast Metro North fixture over Musgrave.

Chelsea Feuerriegel scored a brace for the home side as United ran our 5-1 victors.

The win was the side's second in three days, after overcoming Robina on Monday evening.

Captain Ashteal Kolovos said she was very happy with her team's performance.

""We scored in the first five minutes and dominated from then on,” she said.

Jessica Vannucci, Kristy-Ann Parsons and Karis Walker also got on the score sheet.

During a double-header at Arkinstall Park, United's Metro South side were out-classed by their Robina opponents.

In very wet conditions, United let three goals in before halftime, but were able to hold their own in the second period.

Tweed remain at the bottom of the table.

Tweed Daily News

