Mixed weekend results for Seagulls

Tweed Seagulls women got a win on the weekend over Toowoomba. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: A late try to the PNG Hunters has completed their comeback against the Tweed Seagulls.

Tweed flew out of the blocks in their Intrust Super Cup clash, taking a 12-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

Tries to Cheyne Whitelaw and Treymain Spry, along with three goals to Lindon McGrady gave the Seagulls a 14-0 half time lead.

But the Hunters were a determined outfit in the second half, scoring in the 44th minute through Moses Meninga.

Tweed held a 16-14 lead with six minutes remaining until Brandon Nima crossed for the game winning try.

The loss means Tweed have slipped down to sixth in the ladder.

The Intrust Super Cup takes a week off this weekend, before the competition returns for round 15.

The Seagulls will have a fortnight to prepare for their next match against the Townsville Blackhawks, away from home. The Blackhawks have moved into fourth on the competition ladder following strong performances, and will be a tough test for a Tweed side trying to snap a two game losing streak.

There was more joy for the Tweed Seagulls women's side who achieved their first win since April, defeating Toowoomba.

The Seagulls got their second win over Valleys for 2019, running away with a 42-10 win.