TOP DOG: Titans' Jarrod Wallace is a new ambassador for Animal Welfare League Queensland.
Mixing furry friends, craft beer and good food

by Bob Anthony
2nd Mar 2018 6:29 PM

ATTENTION all pet-lovers, craft beer buffs and food truck fanatics - keep today free for you and your canine friends when Seagulls at West Tweed Heads holds its inaugural Tails and Ales event to support the Animal Welfare League of Queensland (AWLQ).

Grab your four-legged friend plus some human mates and bring them to Seagulls from 11am- 4pm (NSW) for a paw-some fundraising event.

Join in all the fun outside on the waterfront while you enjoy craft beers from local brewers like Stone & Wood, Byron Brewery and Pickled Pig.

"Yappy” hour starts at 12pm.

The team at Lot Two will be pumping out Mexicana cuisine as well as puppy-chinos and canine cuisine.

There will also be food trucks plus live music thanks to local band The Stale Ales - a three-piece acoustic band who combine classic pub rock with love of a good ale.

There will be a fenced off-leash area, puppy-chinos and special treats on offer while you snap a pet-selfie in our photo booth.

There will be face painting and a jumping castle for the human kids too!

Entry is free with all activities and treats carrying a gold coin donation to assist with fundraising efforts.

See the amazing volunteer team from AWLQ and meet some of the beautiful shelter dogs that are available to adopt. There will be a raffle to win some amazing prizes which have been kindly donated by local businesses.

Jump on the seagulls Facebook page to register your interest in the event and enter your pet in seagulls Tails and Ales Cutest Pet Competition.

Visit www.seagullsclub.com.au or search Seagulls Club on Facebook to find out more.

