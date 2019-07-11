Model girlfriend fires up driver feud

V8 SUPERCARS leader Scott McLaughlin hasn't said a word to fellow driver David Reynolds since a fiery altercation involving Reynolds' girlfriend in the aftermath of the Townsville 400 on Sunday.

McLaughlin publicly accused Reynolds of "desperado" driving tactics after an early crash between the pair popped his tyres, resulting in McLaughlin's worst finish to a race since August 2018.

In private, McLaughlin demanded an explanation and things turned aggressive.

"It got a bit heated with him and a few others," McLaughlin said.

"After the race I saw Dave and asked what was the deal at the start.

"He says he went for a gap but I believe he made that gap.

"I was probably being a bit safe because it was wet and he decided to attack.

"It's split-second stuff… but I didn't think it was what I would do (in that situation)."

David Reynolds celebrating with his girlfriend Tahan Lew-Fatt after winning Pole Position in the Top Ten Shootout at the Newcastle 500. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Reynolds' girlfriend Tahan Lew-Fatt witnessed the exchange and got involved, "shouting" at McLaughlin.

"She basically repeated what Dave said, she happened to be next to him," McLaughlin said.

"I didn't mean for it to happen, I just wanted to find out what the go was being hit from behind.

Tahan Lew-Fatt “yelled” at Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin.

"I haven't spoken to him (since the argument) and I'm not sure if I will."

The feud between the popular drivers will only add spice to the lead-up to the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on July 26, already one of the most exciting tracks on the circuit.

"The best thing about Ipswich is that it looks simple on paper but it's actually very technical and fans can see the entire track from one vantage position," McLaughlin said.

Scott McLaughlin was not impressed. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

"It's a very cool event for spectators in that regard because it's an opportunity to get up close and see us go really fast."

The pressure for McLaughlin to re-enter the winners circle at Ipswich is mounting because his 11th-placed finish in Townsville has allowed second-placed Fabian Coulthard to close the gap.

Just 292 series points separate the Shell V-Power teammates from first (2168) and second (1876) on the championship points table.