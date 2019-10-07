Molan, Johns keep their distance during GF coverage
It was the most significant no-show on NRL's night of nights - League Immortal Andrew Johns and host Erin Molan kept their distance during Nine's Grand Final coverage.
While the telecast opened with Johns sitting in on the expert panel, Nine's most prominent female NRL presenter Molan was conspicuous by her absence.
Molan kept her distance from Johns, sticking to the sideline with Broncos legend Darren Lockyer.
As first reported by The Daily Telegraph sports editor-at-large Phil Rothfield, former NRL Footy Show host Molan and Newcastle Knights legend Johns are no longer on speaking terms. The rumoured rift has been one of the most talked-about stories of grand final week.
Despite claims Channel 9 executives had told the pair to mend their reported rift and work alongside each other, Johns and Molan were never seen together last night.
The relationship breakdown was reportedly linked to Channel 9's controversial decision to axe veteran Footy Show host Paul "Fatty" Vautin in October 2017 - and replace him with Molan.
Molan has received hate mail and threats on social media since the story surfaced. A teary Molan recently told WSFM's Jonesy and Amanda she had been unable to sleep. But the 37-year-old has received a chorus of support from high-profile identities including Karl Stefanovic.
Johns has denied claims of a rift, despite being missing from the commentary box alongside Molan during Friday night coverage in recent months.