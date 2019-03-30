Moloney is back in the ring to defend his belt

Tweed Coast boxer Jason Moloney will defend his WBA Oceania bantamweight title tonight against Cris Paulino.

Tweed Coast boxer Jason Moloney will defend his WBA Oceania bantamweight title tonight against Cris Paulino. Scott Powick

BOXING: Kingscliff boxer Jason Moloney steps back into the ring tonight in his quest to get back into the world title picture.

Moloney (17-1, 14KO) will be in the main event on tonight's Boxingmania card at the Seagulls Club, hosted by the Kingscliff Boxing Stables, against Cris Paulino from the Philippines.

This will be his first fight since his narrow split decision loss to IBF world bantamweight champion Manny Rodriguez.

Moloney's WBA Oceania bantamweight title will be on the line, with the former Victorian believing this fight is his first step back to a world title fight. .

"I feel fantastic and I'm really excited for this fight,” Moloney said.

"I've been working extremely hard over the past few months and I'm confident that this will show on Saturday night.

"My last fight I was fighting for a world title over in America, fighting on the biggest stage for the ultimate prize and that is exactly where I want to be.

"For me to get back to that top level, I have to win on Saturday night.”

Standing in his way is the Filipino Paulino, who boasts a respectable record of 19-3 with eight knock-outs.

Paulino's last fight was a stoppage victory in October against fellow countryman Jomar Fajardo.

Despite the Filipino being stopped three times in his career, Moloney says he is wary of his opponents attacking capabilities.

"I'm expecting a tough fight, I've only managed to see a small amount of footage of Paulino but he is a dangerous opponent.

"He has fast footwork and looks to be a solid puncher.

"This is a big opportunity for Cris so I'm sure he's been training really hard.

"If I stay focused for the full 10 rounds and listen to my coaches I'm confident that we will get the job done.”

This will be Moloney's first fight in front of his adopted-hometown, and he is expecting a big crowd at the Seagulls Club.

The Oceania bantamweight champion said he wanted to leave fans happy by the end of the evening.

"I'm really looking forward to this Saturday - I have a lot of people coming to support me from all over Australia and I'm so grateful to have this amazing support,” he said.

"I can't wait to get in there and put on a great show for everyone.”

Tickets are still available online, http://megatix.com.au/events/boxing-mania-5, or by phoning 0456879258