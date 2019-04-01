Moloney wants another shot at the world championship

CHAMPION: Jason Moloney celebrating his victory over Cris Paulino at the Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads.

CHAMPION: Jason Moloney celebrating his victory over Cris Paulino at the Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads. SMP Images

BOXING: Jason Moloney's return to the ring has been successful, defending his WBA Oceania bantamweight title in Tweed Heads on Saturday night.

The Tweed-based boxer needed just five rounds to defeat Filipino contender, Cris Paulino, in the main event of Boxinmaina hosted by the Kingscliff Boxing Stables.

Moloney was composed throughout the fight, landing solid shots regularly before the referee stopped the bout and awarded him the TKO victory.

This is the 18th win of Moloney's career and his 15th by knockout.

He said it was good to get back into the ring and defend his title in front of his home fans.

"It felt great to be back in the ring and I'm really happy to get another win under my belt and start my charge towards another world title shot,” Moloney said.

"The support I received (Saturday) night was just amazing and certainly makes all the hard work and sacrifices worthwhile.”

Jason Moloney stopped his opponent, Cris Paulino, in the fifth round of their WBA Oceania bantamweight title bout. SMP Images

Moloney and his team have made their intentions clear they want another shot a world title in the near future.

Moloney lost a split-decision to IBF bantamweight world champion Emmanuel Rodríguez, and the Australian wants to have another chance to take that elusive world title.

"My team and I really want another chance to win the world (title) before the end of the year,” he said.

"Hopefully this win has put me in the position to make this happen.

"I'll just continue to work hard so when that opportunity comes, I'll grab it with both hands.”