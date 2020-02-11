Bikie-busting police raid home

Police raided the house of an alleged bikie on the Gold Coast, locating weapons and ammunition.

MORE than 100 police have raided properties across the Gold Coast in a major blitz on outlaw bikies.

State and federal police were involved in the raids on 15 properties from Coolangatta to Yatala.

A revolver found by police during the raids.

The raids were the part of Operation Romeo Ionic, an investigation police said began last year into an organised crime syndicate involved in drug trafficking, vehicle rebirthing, fraud, money laundering and firearm offences.

A pump-action shotgun found during the raids.

Members of the notorious Mongols and Lone Wolf bikie gangs were among eight people arrested as part of the operation.

"Today's actions have involved over 110 police from the State Crime Command-Organised Crime Gangs Group, the Gold Coast District, Australian Federal Police and other external agencies," police said.

"Actions included issuing 15 search warrants at properties across the Gold Coast resulting in eight people arrested on 18 charges, including weapons and drug offences.

"Weapons including a handgun and rifle, various quantities of drugs and phones were seized during the searches."

Among the arrests was a 33-year-old Lone Wolf bikie gang member who is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with drug trafficking.

A 28-year-old Mongols bikie was also arrested and is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged drug and weapons offences.

Boxes of ammunition found during the raids.

Detective Superintendent Roger Lowe said today's raids related to an organised crime syndicate allegedly involving multiple outlaw motorcycle gangs.

"We expect further charged to be proceeded with in the coming days," he said.

"As I was walking into the office here, another five weapons were located in the back of a vehicle."

A pistol seized by police.

He said the syndicate "crosses over a number of gangs", including Lone Wolf, Hells Angels, the Mongols and "some links into Rebels".

"It is not uncommon to see these gangs cross over and do business with each other," he said.

"They are really governed by greed."

Organised Crime Gangs Group Superintendent Roger Lowe. Picture: Liam Kidston

He said the 15 search warrants executed today followed the arrest of a 20-year-old man last year who was pulled over by police in Spring Hill driving erratically.

Police have alleged the Narangba man, who was on a motorcycle, was wearing a backpack containing 8.3kg of ice.

"It's our allegation that this seizure relates to this broader criminal syndicate," Detective Supt Lowe said.

Investigations remain ongoing.