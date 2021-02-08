Moment cops nab teens accused of role in fatal crash

Dramatic footage has been released showing police arresting two teens linked to a fatal crash in Townsville that claimed the life of Jennifer Board.

In the footage police are seen jumping a fence before arresting two shirtless teens, one of which police allege was driving a stolen Hyundai on Friday night.

Police believe the stolen Hyundai had four teens inside and was being chased "at speed" by vigilantes in a Holden Statesman.

The Holden hit the Hyundai, lost control and his Ms Board.

Police footage of the arrest of two 18-year-old men in Townsville on Monday morning.

Police arrested two teens from the stolen Hyundai today, an 18-year-old in Pinnacle Dr, Rasmussen, about 8.40am and the second 18-year-old at Josephine Cres at 9.25am.

They have not been charged at this stage.

Officers have also arrested a 17-year-old Aitkenvale girl, who police will allege was a passenger of the stolen Hyundai sedan.

She has been charged with five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of stealing.

Police have spoken to vigilantes in Holden - a 25-year-old driver and his passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman - but are yet to charge anyone.

Assistant Commissioner Brett Schafferius said the crash was still under investigation.

"Can I say to vigilantes out there within our community, stop it," Mr Schafferius said.

"You are putting yourselves and innocent members of our community at risk.

"All it takes is one error, one mistake, and it can end in fatal consequences. Just stop it.

"If you think for one second you are contributing to community safety in Townsville you are wrong. You are absolutely wrong."

He said vigilantes committing crimes would be treated like "any other criminal" and put before the courts.

Jennifer Board, 22, was killed riding her motorbike in Townsville on Friday night. Picture: Instagram

The arrests follow police announcing a special task force to combat kid crims and high-risk repeat property offenders in Townsville.

The task force will include officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch, Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Rapid Actions and Patrols, Tactical Crime Squad and general duties.

It comes after the death of Jennifer Board, 22, at the weekend.

"I want to assure the community that Townsville police remain intent on targeting repeat offenders and are enhancing their dedicated focus on property crime with further high visibility policing operations targeting high-risk recidivist property offenders," Mr Schafferius said.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"We have established a task force dedicated to stopping criminal and anti-social behaviour in our city, and in particular, to focus in on the small cohort of repeat offenders who continue to show disregard for the law and the community.

"The task force, working under Operation Tango Pheasant, is up and running as of today and will run 24/7 with a team of experienced officers, including detectives, uniformed police, traffic officers and intel specialists."

Police said the task force would target known high-risk recidivist offenders through intelligence-based strategies including; targeting their known addresses, locations where they frequent, their associates and other public spaces.

Mr Schafferius said the task force would have in excess of 100 officers, understood to be mostly made up of officers based in Townsville.

Originally published as Moment cops nab teens accused of role in fatal crash