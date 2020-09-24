Menu
Moment hospital worker knocked out by horrific coward punch

by Elise Williams
24th Sep 2020 4:04 PM
Horrifying footage obtained exclusively by The Courier-Mail shows the moment a healthcare worker was coward punched and knocked unconscious in a terrifying unprovoked attack at a Queensland hospital earlier this year.

The confronting scene, caught on hospital CCTV, happened at Redlands Public Hospital in early April.

The man police allege punched the healthcare worker has been identified as 35-year-old Cameron Joseph Butwell from Redand Bay.

The footage shows a man swinging at the healthcare worker.
In the exclusive footage, a man can be seen walking in behind the triage desk wearing only his underwear.

Two confused workers seemingly acknowledge the relatively calm man, before the female staff member leaves the room to grab security.

It is while she is absent from the room the man strikes the male staff member with a forceful swing, knocking him unconscious.

The worker falls to the ground as his glasses fly off his face.

The worker on the ground following the alleged attack.
Moments later four security can be seen entering the office where they tackle the alleged attacker to the ground.

Brave staff urgently attend to the worker's side, where it's understood they treated him for the horrific blow.

Butwell, who owns his own tree lopping business, was charged with one count of serious assault of public officer causing GBH and two counts of serious assault of public officer.

He appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court on April 7 following the incident, and is next due to face court in February 2021.

Metro South health have been contacted for comment.

 

