Momentum is key to winning

DETERMINED: Tweed Coast will face Casino this weekend in round nine of the LLT Premiership. Josie Thacker Photography

LEAGUE-TAG: Tweed Coast can continue to put pressure on the ladder leaders this weekend with victory over fifth-placed Casino.

The Raiders sit second on the table, just two points behind Marist Brothers who are undefeated.

Victory this weekend will ensure the Raiders at least maintain their three-point advantage over the chasing pack, with captain Sarah Doyle telling the Tweed Daily News it is important for her side to maintain their momentum

"The foundations we've built over the last three years are finally coming together on the field, especially in our attack and ball movement,” Doyle said.

"We're now halfway through the season, so we are definitely going to be doing everything we can to keep building this momentum right through to the grand final.

"The key to us winning and hence asserting ourselves is our impenetrable line of defence and then capitalising on the opportunities in attack when they come.”

The Tweed Coast captain said there is a bond within the playing group which she believes will only make them better as the season progresses.

"We have the skill, knowledge and ability to win, but it's always the teamwork, comradely and each player playing their part that makes a successful winning team,” she said.

"We are a tight bunch with many friendships formed off the field.

"We are continually trying to support each other out there on the field the best we can, as we believe that plays an integral part in our success.”

A win for Casino will continue their push for the top-four, while possible giving them some breathing room from the teams immediately below them.

Kick-off for their round nine clash will be at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, on Sunday at 10.45am.