Mooball Creek still under surveillance after sand blockage

REPAIR JOB: Tweed Shire Council will continue to monitor the mouth of Mooball Creek in Pottsville. Scott Powick

WATER is flowing freely through the mouth of Mooball Creek more than a week after Tweed Shire Council fixed the blockage.

The creek mouth had been blocked for weeks by sand, which left some farms and canal-frontage properties facing the possibility of flooding because the water had nowhere to go.

A council representative confirmed the waterway was back to normal after staff excavated sand that was blocking the creek mouth.

Mouth of the Mooball Creek, Pottsville Scott Powick

"There is some sand moving back into the entrance now but hopefully the bigger tides at the moment will keep the channel flowing,” the representative said.

"The water quality would be back to normal now.”

But Pottsville Resident Association member David Cranwell, who also sits on the council's waterways committee, said he believed the blockage could recur unless the NSW Government moved to fix the southern wall.

"Until they fix the wall up I don't think you'll stop the creek from blocking up again,” Mr Cranwell said.

Mouth of the Mooball Creek, Pottsville Scott Powick

"The south wall has been wrecked and a lot of the sand has been pushed in.

"It could easily happen again, especially with the amount of sand there.

"If we get a series of low tides we could see it happen again.

"It's a State Government decision to rebuild the walls of the creek and it's council's job to keep it open.”