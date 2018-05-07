Mooball Cup heralds approach of winter racing

THE JUMP: Monday's Mooball Cup has extra spice now the M'Bah Cup runs over the same distance.

RACING: Today's Mooball Cup comes with an extra degree of importance now that the Murwillumbah Cup carnival program has seen the biggest race in the Tweed River Jockey Club's calendar shortened to the same 1530m distance.

The Mooball Cup is a Murwillumbah Cup proving ground of sorts and it would be remiss of the astute punter not to be paying attention at this time of year. Most recently in 2016, local stayer Bernie of Babylon came out and won a similar incarnation to Monday's cup race, the 1530m Mount Warning handicap.

That is the measure of autumn racing at Murwillumbah, and a similar scenario could be on the cards when topweight Bodega Negra steps out for the running at Monday's Mooball Cup.

Bodega Negra finished midfield in last year's Murwillumbah Cup, but there may have been a few excuses for his performance on that occasion, including the big 63kg impost he was forced to lug around against some impressive types.

The handicapper has allotted Bodega Negra the same weight, but Monday's affair will be a step down in competition for him. He won a $70,000 open handicap at Doomben a few runs back, and it could be one indication that he is ready to avenge last year's cup disappointment.

At the time of writing, the track was officially rated a Slow 7 with the odd light shower forecast in the lead-up to race day.

Gates will open 12pm, with first race at approximatley 12.50pm; last race approximatley 4.35pm. Entry is $10 for adults, kids under 16 are free.

Murwillumbah's first winter meeting is set down for Sunday, June 3. The 2018 Murwillumbah Cup is scheduled to be run on Friday, August 24.