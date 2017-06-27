Moofest 2017 to assist flood plight

Getting ready for Moofest 2017 is Matty Rogers, John Mulcahy, Joanne Sapphire, Brendan McDonald, Robyn Reardon and Mark Seaton.

MUSIC can touch lives in many ways but rarely as much as in the wake of the Tweed's worst flood event on record in March.

The world has seen Wave Aid and Live Aid, and now two of our worst hit areas in Mooball and Burringbar are on the map with Moofest 2017.

The festival, a brainchild of event organiser and music lover Joanne Sapphire, will bring local artists together at Mooball's famed Victory Hotel on Sunday, August 6 from 12-6pm to raise funds for those hit hardest through music, fun, fashion and food.

Ms Sapphire, who was given an in-depth look into the long-term effects being felt by the local community through a friend, knew she had to find a way to help.

"The stories are quite horrendous and people need all levels of support, (both) physical and emotional,” Ms Sapphire said.

"The devastation, I kept feeling it through my heart. So I just wanted to assist in every way possible.”

Spread across three stages, more than 20 artists including headliners Matty Rogers, Hell 'n' Whiskey and the Adam Hole Band will spread the love, with all proceeds set to go to a community flood benefit.

Mr Rogers, a Burringbar resident who himself was hit hard during the floods, said being able to support his community hit close to home.

"It's ongoing and so many people are going through it,” Mr Rogers said of the effects of the flood.

"There's people worse off than us, but hopefully I can help (through Moofest).”

The community will band together for Moofest 2017 on August 6 Scott Powick

Holding Moofest at the Victory Hotel is fitting for an establishment that played a key role during the floods.

Throwing its doors open for residents fleeing surging waters, owner John Mulcahy said the Victory Hotel was akin to a town hall in the tight-knight community.

" A lot of the people that did get flooded came in the middle of the night and slept on the balcony and in the rooms,” Mr Mulcahy said.

"A lot were effected and they're still affected and depressed. So we'll try to help them.”

Tickets are on sale for $15 online or $25 at the door, but organisers would prefer online purchases to confirm numbers for bus routes.

"We'll have buses running. If we get enough people, they'll run from Chinderah to Mooball for $5 each, and that money will be donated to flood relief as well,” Ms Sapphire said.

"We're planning to run them through Chinderah, Kingscliff, Casuarina, Cabarita and Pottsville, too. So we really need to know numbers.”

Ms Sapphire said organisers aimed to raise $10,000 from the event.

For tickets, visit trybooking.com.au.