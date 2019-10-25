Menu
RESCUE COMPETITION: The rescue team from Anglo American’s Grosvenor mine, based in Moranbah, were named national champions. Generic image. Picture: MATT LOXTON
Business

Moranbah team wins national mines rescue competition

Staff reporters
23rd Oct 2019 11:00 AM
A CQ mines rescue team has taken out the 2019 Australian Mines Rescue Competition for underground mining.

The rescue team from Anglo American's Grosvenor mine, based in Moranbah, were named national champions after competing against volunteer rescue teams from mine sites across Australia in NSW.

The teams were put to the test in a range of scenarios, including firefighting, simulated vehicle collisions, search and rescue, first aid and competencies in using rescue equipment.

Anglo American's Moranbah North team, who were also Australian finalists, finished in third place.

Grosvenor team captain Boyd Buschmann said the competitions helped hone their skills.

"These competitions help ensure we have absolute confidence in our skills if we're ever called on to undertake a rescue," Mr Buschmann said.

GROSVENOR RESCUE TEAM: Back from left, Rebecca Blines, Darren Everett, Reece Campbell and front from left, Luke Sturmfels, Boyd Buschmann, Shane Steven and Brendan Sant.
"I'm very proud of the team's hard work, dedication and professionalism. We're also the first mixed gender team to ever win the competition, which is a fantastic achievement."

In August, the Grosvenor team won the Queensland Mines Rescue Competition and Moranbah North placed second.

The Grosvenor team will now compete in the International Mines Rescue Competition next year in the US.

Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business chief executive, Tyler Mitchelson, congratulated the teams on their performance.

"Our mines rescue team members are volunteers who take on additional responsibility above their daily roles and we are very grateful to them for their dedication," he said.

"Should we have to call on them, our people can have absolute certainty that they're supported by the best rescue teams in the business."

