More than 130 tradies, staff hit by collapse of builder

THE collapse of a Gold Coast building company has left 133 tradies and staff more than $3.4 million out of pocket and 35 would-be home-owners in limbo.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission has suspended the licence of Queensland One Homes, which was put into liquidation last month, the Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

A Supreme Court application was lodged last week to wind up related company Empire Constructions Pty Ltd, which is under investigation for suspected illegal phoenix activity.

Paul Travis Callender and Amber Patrice Callender in a helicopter. Photo: Facebook

Company records show Paul Travis Callender, 34, is sole director of Queensland One Homes and is also a previous director of Empire Constructions.

His wife Amber Patrice Callender, a plastic surgery nurse, is now the sole director of Empire Constructions, which is licensed for developments between $3 million and $12 million.