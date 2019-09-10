Menu
More than 2000 lose power in Murwillumbah

Michael Doyle
by
10th Sep 2019 2:20 PM
MORE THAN 2000 customers lost power in Murwillumbah this afternoon after a car collided with a power-pole.

Essential Energy have been working in the region to restore power a more than an hour. 

Operations Manager of Essential Energy, Chris Maccoll said most customers had power returned. 

"Essential Energy customers in parts of Murwillumbah, are currently impacted by an unplanned power interruption following a vehicle coming in to contact with a power pole today," he said. 

"2,241  customers were without power from about 1.15pm. Crews responded immediately, commencing repairs and restoring power to the majority of customers within about 30 minutes.

"83 customers are still without power to enable our crews to safely complete the urgent network repairs. We estimate power will be restored by 3.00pm today.

"Essential Energy apologises for any inconvenience and reminds the public to stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines and call Essential Energy on 13 20 80."

Tweed Daily News

