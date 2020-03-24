More cases confirmed in the Tweed's Local Health District

HEALTH authorities have confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 within the Tweed's Local Health District.

This brings the total in the Northern NSW Local Health District to 17 case of the coronavirus.

The Public Health Unit is in the process of contacting close contacts, and investigations are underway to determine the sources of these cases.

The confirmed cases to date are spread across the length of the Local Health District, from Clarence right up to the Tweed Valley.

<<READ MORE HERE>>

For general members of the public, the most important things you can do at the moment are:

Practising good hygiene - hand washing or sanitising, and coughing/sneezing into a tissue which you then discard

Staying at home if you're sick

Minimising close contact with others by following the social distancing measures.

It's also important to remember that locations where cases live, work or have visited don't pose an ongoing risk to members of the public.

If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a health officer will contact you directly.

COVID-19/flu clinics

COVID-19/flu clinics are established at The Tweed Hospital, Lismore Base Hospital and Grafton Base Hospital, open from 10am to 6pm daily.

These clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like our health workers.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others.