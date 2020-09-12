More clues emerge in search for woman’s identity

Police have made inroads in their investigations into the identity of a mystery woman who was left at Nambour Hospital at midday on September 6.

Police say progress has been made as they work out the identity who was dropped off at a Coast hospital nearly a week ago.

While the identity of the woman is still unknown, police have now confirmed who the man was that dropped her at the hospital, and where she was located.

CCTV footage showed a man walking with an elderly woman about midday on September 6 before seating her on a bench outside the Nambour Hospital and walking away

Police appealed for assistance from the public to identify the woman, who was not speaking to police or hospital staff.

While the woman, who is now at Sunshine Coast University Hospital, is engaging in small amounts of communication with hospital staff, she is yet to say who she is.

Police said the man who dropped off the woman had come forward.

He advised police he noticed the woman on the side of the road in Mooloolah, at about 11.30am on September 6.

Police say he is not related to the woman and was merely a good Samaritan who took her to the hospital.

The woman did not say anything to the man as he drove her to the hospital.

"In hindsight, he realises he should have gone in and spoken to hospital staff," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said it was unlikely the woman had come from an aged care home, as she would have been registered as missing.

Police are conducting several inquiries, including if the mystery woman is Marian Wallace - an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease who walked away from a Bribie Island aged care home in 2014 and was never seen again.

Police are hopeful the mystery woman will engage more with them and hospital staff with ongoing treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone who may know the woman to call Policelink on 131 444.