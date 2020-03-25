MORE DETAILS: More information coming on Qld border closure

An electronic sign on the M1 south bound displaying the upcoming Queensland / New South Wales border closure. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

MORE details on Queensland's impending border closure are expected to be revealed soon.

The Queensland State Disaster Co-ordinator is expected to hold a media conference at 12.15pm (QLD time), followed by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

A spokesman for the Premier has stressed the border closure is not designed to impact border communities, but to hamper the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

"We are trying to stop the spread of the virus," he said.

"The Premier has said these measures are not aimed at border communities going about their normal lives although everyone everywhere should be limiting their travel.

"People who are going to and from work, visiting a sick relative, getting medical treatment will all get through.

"We are aiming to stop tourists who would usually head north on Easter holidays. Those are the people we are trying to stop getting in their cars in the first place."

He said delays on roads around the border could be expected after the closure kicks in at midnight tonight.

"Police will operate checkpoints similar to RBT operations," he said.

"This will cause delays. A system - like something on the windscreen - identifying locals just trying to get to and from work is being developed. This will take time.

"We're sorry emergency measures are having to happen in emergency time frames. That's unavoidable."

Byron mayor Simon Richardson has called for NSW to follow suit and close its borders as well, but this has not been supported by the NSW Government.

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday said "extraordinary measures" were required.

"They are not directed at our border communities who cross to shop or work, attend medical appointments and return to their homes," she said.

"They are to stop holiday-makers leaving southern states and risking the spread of this virus through Queensland."

The measures, in effect from midnight tonight, include:

• Some border road closures and police checks on vehicles on major highways.

• Advice to aircraft passengers at departure point that travellers to Queensland will be required to self-isolate for 14 days

• Travellers arriving at Queensland airports to be met by police and other officers

• Termination of rail services

Exemptions include:

• Freight

• Emergency vehicles

• Emergency workers

• Those travelling to and from work including FIFO workers

• Court orders including family court

• Compassionate grounds

• Medical treatment

The Northern Star has put a list of questions to the Ms Palaszczuk's office and other authorities to clarify the status of circumstances which may fall into grey areas.

This includes a query regarding what constitutes "compassionate grounds".

The New South Wales border leaving Queensland. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Anyone travelling to Queensland, not usually resident in Queensland, for any other reason will have to agree to self-isolate for 14 days sick or not.

Penalties include fines of up to $13,345.

The border between NSW and Queensland was last closed to contain the Spanish flu at the end of World War One.

"People should stay in their own states and in their own suburbs," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"That applies to Queensland as well.

"People in the south-east should not travel to other parts of the state.

"Do not go on holidays. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary."

Tweed mayor Katie Milne has said all residents need to be aware of the changes.

In a statement, Tweed Shire Council said it had been advised there would initially be three access points into Queensland: through the M1, on the Gold Coast Highway and along Griffith St in Tweed Heads/Coolangatta.

All other roads which access Queensland will be closed with roadblocks. These arrangements could change.

"Council totally supports the call to stay at home for all non-essential travel now," Cr Milne said.

A border control sign is displayed to motorists on the Pacific Highway, near the Queensland border in far northern New South Wales, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Queensland border will close at midnight on Wednesday as authorities try to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"These are extraordinary times and I support the Queensland Premier's intent to reduce unnecessary movements.

"It would have been better with at least some consultation with Council and businesses but we understand that everyone is just doing their very best at this stage, as quickly as they can.

"Around 8000 Tweed residents work in Queensland and 5000 Queensland residents work in Tweed - our communities are intertwined in so many ways.

"The Queensland Premier's decision strengthens my earlier call for a national lockdown for two to four weeks to give us time to get all the processes in place and reduce confusion.

"At the moment we are seeing piecemeal decision making, when we need the most precautionary and unified approach."