MORE DETAILS: What our new K-Hub store will be like

An example of a K-Hub store.

Four Target stores on the Northern Rivers are set to close their doors for good in the near future.

Goonellabah, Ocean Shores and Murwillumbah have their last day of trading on Saturday.

It is not known when the Casino store will close, but the Target website shows it will be open until at least February 7.

As the other three stores go into their last two days of trading, there are plenty of cheap deals on offer for savvy shoppers.

The Goonellabah store will be open from 8.30am until 5.30pm on Friday and 8am until 5pm on Saturday.

At Ocean Shores and Murwillumbah, bargain hunters have from 8am until 6pm on Friday and 8am until 5pm on Saturday to scoop up the last of the stock.

Only the Ocean Shores store will reopen in the near future as a mini Kmart, called a K-Hub.

An official opening date has not been confirmed.

However it is understood the renovations will take around three weeks to finish.

Kmart says the new K-Hub store will stock the most popular Kmart products across kids, home and clothing.

“A collection of our very best items, displayed in a smaller format store with bigger convenience in mind,” the website states.

“K-Hub stores may look a little different to what you’d expect from a Kmart store today.

“We’re giving our hub stores a ‘light touch’ makeover for now, so that we don’t inconvenience communities with long store closures.

“But keep an eye out; we have big plans to evolve the look and feel of these stores over time.”

The biggest benefit of a K-Hub is that customers can shop the full Kmart and Target range online, and have the products delivered to the store.

Northern NSW’s first K-Hub store officially opened at Yamba this week.